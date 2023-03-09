Tennessee River cleanup project to kick off Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend will see the beginning of the fourth annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series which focuses on picking up trash on the shoreline of the Tennessee river in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky.

“The fact that we’ll be able to serve four states within our first two cleanups is a testament to how directly this river connects our communities and how litter in one county actually impacts us all,” said KTNRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi. “We’re grateful to our volunteers, our partners, and sponsors like AFTCO, TVA, and TDOT who are giving back to this river community through our Grand Slam River Cleanup Series.”

The campaign is sponsored by The American Fishing Tackle Company, which is an outdoor apparel and fishing tackle company. Alongside AFTCO, the project is also supported by funding from TVA and TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign.

“Clean water is critical to the health of our fisheries, and we’re excited to take part in one of the many collective actions that we must all take to keep our waterways clean,” said AFTCO President Casey Shedd. “It’s folks like the volunteers from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful that inspired our ten percent pledge to protect and conserve, a pledge to donate ten percent of company profits to fishing conservation.”

The project is still asking for any volunteers interested in helping keep the Tennessee River beautiful at any of the following locations and dates:

Friday, March 10 noon – 4 p.m. | Iuka, MS / Counce, TN / Waterloo, AL | Pickwick Lake

Saturday, March 11 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Buchanan, TN / Murray, KY | Kentucky Lake

Saturday, April 1 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Bean Station, TN | Cherokee Lake

Sunday, April 2 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Jasper, TN | Nickajack Lake

If you’re interested in signing up for any of the clean up events, you can find more information at www.KeepTNRiverBeautiful.org/upcomingcleanup.

