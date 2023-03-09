Tennessee River cleanup project to kick off Friday

Cleanup effort spanning four states to begin this weekend.
Volunteers help clean up on the shoreline of the Tennessee River.
Volunteers help clean up on the shoreline of the Tennessee River.(KeepTNRiverBeautiful)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This weekend will see the beginning of the fourth annual Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series which focuses on picking up trash on the shoreline of the Tennessee river in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi and Kentucky.

“The fact that we’ll be able to serve four states within our first two cleanups is a testament to how directly this river connects our communities and how litter in one county actually impacts us all,” said KTNRB Executive Director Kathleen Gibi. “We’re grateful to our volunteers, our partners, and sponsors like AFTCO, TVA, and TDOT who are giving back to this river community through our Grand Slam River Cleanup Series.”

Caption

The campaign is sponsored by The American Fishing Tackle Company, which is an outdoor apparel and fishing tackle company. Alongside AFTCO, the project is also supported by funding from TVA and TDOT’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee litter prevention campaign.

“Clean water is critical to the health of our fisheries, and we’re excited to take part in one of the many collective actions that we must all take to keep our waterways clean,” said AFTCO President Casey Shedd. “It’s folks like the volunteers from Keep the Tennessee River Beautiful that inspired our ten percent pledge to protect and conserve, a pledge to donate ten percent of company profits to fishing conservation.”

The project is still asking for any volunteers interested in helping keep the Tennessee River beautiful at any of the following locations and dates:

  • Friday, March 10 noon – 4 p.m. | Iuka, MS / Counce, TN / Waterloo, AL | Pickwick Lake
  • Saturday, March 11 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Buchanan, TN / Murray, KY | Kentucky Lake
  • Saturday, April 1 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Bean Station, TN | Cherokee Lake
  • Sunday, April 2 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. | Jasper, TN | Nickajack Lake

If you’re interested in signing up for any of the clean up events, you can find more information at www.KeepTNRiverBeautiful.org/upcomingcleanup.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
One dead, 1 injured after Knox County fire, KCSO says
Adam Bolan and Crystal Sobolak
Alabama escaped prisoner arrested in Knox County, KCSO says

Latest News

Rain early Friday
Scattered showers to sunshine Friday before more rain this weekend
Volunteers help clean up on the shoreline of the Tennessee River.
Tennessee River Grand Slam Cleanup Series
Bridgestone Arena in Nashville
LIVE THREAD: Vols begin SEC Tourney run against Ole Miss Rebels
AMVETS appreciation celebration.
Oak Ridge AMVETS post to celebrate 75th anniversary