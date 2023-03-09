Why you may see more controlled burns at national parks

Controlled burns come to an end at Cumberland Gap National Park.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Over the last four months, nearly 300 acres of the Cumberland Gap National Park have been burned in an intentionally-controlled burn.

Park officials said it’s only a fraction of the nearly 1,000 acres of land that could have been burned but ultimately wasn’t after weather conditions didn’t line up just right.

“The trees aren’t budded out right now so it’s easy to get in and move fire around where you need it to go,” said ranger Bradley Cope as to why November through March months are the best times to burn.

At Cades Cove, burns will continue for the next few weeks while roads will be temporarily closed to avoid people breathing in air that park officials deem unhealthy according to National Parks Service data.

As for why the controlled burns happen in the first place, Cope said it’s primarily for limiting risks down the road.

“If someone drives by and flips a cigarette out and it catches fire and races towards town, now it’s a little easier for us because there are less loose leaves and material to deal with,” said Cope.

Cope is one of the people that uses a liquid torch to start fires along acres of national parks, which admittedly is a strange feeling as they work to prevent others from doing the same thing.

“We kind of feel like paid arsonists. I mean that’s what we do. We travel around and burn stuff all the time,” said Cope.

Along with preventing fires from spreading, controlled burns also benefit tree and wilderness growth, said Cope.

Controlled burns for the Cumberland Gap National Park are coming to an end, but for more information on controlled burns and the schedules, anyone can head to the National Parks website.

