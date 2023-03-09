Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown

Morristown police are investigating
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown police are investigating after a man said he found his girlfriend and dog dead near train tracks in Morristown.

James Goforth told officers he and his girlfriend, Heather Dalton, are homeless. He said he last saw her when he was headed to work at Taco Bell the night of March 2. When he got off work around 3:00 am, he went to look for her around the tracks near Pope Road.

Goforth told officers he thought she would be moving items from their old campsite near the tracks to the new location where they were staying. He said that’s when he found her and the dog dead, and ran to get help. A friend of Goforth told officers he saw Dalton walking on the tracks around 1:00 am.

Officers responded to the scene and are now investigating. WVLT reached out to Norfolk Southern, who operates the tracks, for more information.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homeowner in Arizona said they found a bobcat in their house when returning from work.
‘Don’t handle’: Homeowner returns from work to find wild bobcat inside dog’s bed
File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
Fans lined up outside Neyland Stadium
University of Tennessee announces Orange and White game featuring first-ever Vol Village Music Festival
Adam Bolan and Crystal Sobolak
Alabama escaped prisoner arrested in Knox County, KCSO says
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks showers to start the weekend, and a soggier day ahead.
Showers gradually increase today, with another cold front on the way
Scattered showers late
Rain rolls in as weather remains cooler
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after a Knox County fire.
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
Bearden girls basketball
A heartbreaker in the state qualifier for Bearden Lady Bulldogs