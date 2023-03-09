Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown police are investigating after a man said he found his girlfriend and dog dead near train tracks in Morristown.

James Goforth told officers he and his girlfriend, Heather Dalton, are homeless. He said he last saw her when he was headed to work at Taco Bell the night of March 2. When he got off work around 3:00 am, he went to look for her around the tracks near Pope Road.

Goforth told officers he thought she would be moving items from their old campsite near the tracks to the new location where they were staying. He said that’s when he found her and the dog dead, and ran to get help. A friend of Goforth told officers he saw Dalton walking on the tracks around 1:00 am.

Officers responded to the scene and are now investigating. WVLT reached out to Norfolk Southern, who operates the tracks, for more information.

