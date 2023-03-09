Young-Williams helping after 43 animals removed from Knoxville home, center says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center is helping after 43 animals were found in and removed from a Knoxville home, Young-Williams said Thursday.

In total, 17 dogs, 12 cats, two guinea pigs, three rats, one bearded dragon, one gecko, one turtle and one parakeet were taken to the animal center. Another five animals were found in the home dead, officials said.

“Our team worked for several hours to meet immediate medical needs, settle the animals comfortably in the shelter and begin a thorough assessment of their condition,” a statement from Young-Williams said.

