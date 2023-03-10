Dolly Parton through the decades

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton has built a reputation of sequins and rhinestones with some of the best costumes you can find over the years. You’ll never see Dolly wear the same thing twice.

WVLT News took a look at Dolly’s looks through the decades at Dollywood.

Opening day of Dollywood on May 3, 1986, Dolly cut the giant ribbon to open the park with a yellow top and white bottoms.

“Good morning, everybody and welcome to Dollywood,” she said as she welcomed guests to the park that morning.

In 2015 she told WVLT Sevier County Bureau Chief Kyle Grainger about her dreams to build a theme park in the Smokies.

“This was always a dream when I was young. If I did well that I’d be able to do something like this, to have a reason in place to come and bring honor to my family,” said Parton.

Her east Tennessee manager, Ted Miller, met Dolly in the 1970′s when the park was still Silver Dollar City. She would bring her nieces and nephews to the park for a day of fun.

“She has a warehouse as big as this thing full of dresses from the years. She saves all of her clothes. And you know, each one was created for a specific event. And then she archives it keeps it for maybe a museum or whatever,” said Miller. “She’s got some great designers. Tony Chase was her dress designer when wardrobe when when we first met her and he was famous for doing Liz Taylor’s things and lots of others.”

Steve Summers has worked for Dolly since 1991, for the last 17 years as the Creative Director for Dolly Parton Enterprises.

“The process of designing stuff is is always organic for me. You know Dolly’s silhouette is very specific. Everybody in the entire world knows what her body looks like. And I always am trying to do a clean look that is showcases her personality,” said Summers.

