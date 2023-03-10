Drier start Saturday, rain returns heading into Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drier weather will be short lived as rain chances are returning for part of the weekend. but there will be a few chances to get out and enjoy some fresh air. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side for the week ahead as we fall back below average for a few days behind the cold front.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Skies will clear a little as we head into the overnight with a few clouds passing by from time to time, but it will be enough to allow temperatures to cool rather quickly. Many areas are waking up in the lower to middle 30s for Saturday morning with a few areas of patchy frost possible if the winds relax enough.

Winds are shifting back out of the north and west tonight, which will drop temperatures but some sunshine will return for Saturday morning. If you have plans to head out the best chance to do so will be in the morning and into the early afternoon as we see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the first half of the day. Clouds will be increasing for the afternoon and evening as rain chances slowly increase. Highs will be slightly below average with highs in the lower 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday night into Sunday will be our transition period as rain chances begin to increase with Sunday looking to be very soggy. Off and on rain continues for much of Sunday with pockets of heavier rain possible before slowly drying out later in the day. Temperatures will be cool enough in the high elevations of the mountains a wintry mix to snow will arrive heading Monday into Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures settle in for Monday and Tuesday of next week as we see highs back below average, but it’s brief as we begin to warm up heading into late next week. Drier weather settles in for the middle of next week.

Cooler temperatures remain with chances of rain (WVLT)

