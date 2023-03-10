Enforcement of new ban on public cabaret shows remains unclear

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation earlier this month that plans to severely limit where certain sexually-explicit performances can take place.

The bill, SB0003, makes it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in view of minors.

The law goes into effect on April 1, giving law enforcement less than a month to decide how it will be enforced.

As the bill reads, a first violation would result in a misdemeanor, and second or subsequent violations would be considered a felony. The bill’s attempt to specify which specific performances would be prohibited in public is vague, leading to some uncertainty amongst Tennessee law enforcement agencies.

The Memphis Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department said they are unsure how the bill will be enforced and who the bill enforces violations on.

The Knoxville Police Department said they are still reviewing the bill, and discussions regarding the enforcement of the new law are still ongoing.

In a statement to WMC, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy did not comment specifically on how the bill would be enforced but said he doesn’t think it prevents any drag show currently underway in Shelby County.

“It only bars those which ‘appeal to the prurient interest,’ which in Tennessee means ‘a shameful or morbid interest in sex,’” Mulroy told WMC.

The law goes into effect in just a few short weeks, but who will be in violation of the new law is still under review.

