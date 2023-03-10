Enforcement of new ban on public cabaret shows remains unclear

Law enforcement agencies in Nashville, Knoxville, and Memphis said they’re still deciding how to enforce the new law.
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with with a fan at RuPaul's DragCon, at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)(Richard Vogel | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation earlier this month that plans to severely limit where certain sexually-explicit performances can take place.

The bill, SB0003, makes it a criminal offense for anyone who engages in an adult cabaret performance on public property or in view of minors.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Governor signs bills restricting drag shows in Tennessee

The law goes into effect on April 1, giving law enforcement less than a month to decide how it will be enforced.

As the bill reads, a first violation would result in a misdemeanor, and second or subsequent violations would be considered a felony. The bill’s attempt to specify which specific performances would be prohibited in public is vague, leading to some uncertainty amongst Tennessee law enforcement agencies.

The Memphis Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department said they are unsure how the bill will be enforced and who the bill enforces violations on.

The Knoxville Police Department said they are still reviewing the bill, and discussions regarding the enforcement of the new law are still ongoing.

In a statement to WMC, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy did not comment specifically on how the bill would be enforced but said he doesn’t think it prevents any drag show currently underway in Shelby County.

“It only bars those which ‘appeal to the prurient interest,’ which in Tennessee means ‘a shameful or morbid interest in sex,’” Mulroy told WMC.

The law goes into effect in just a few short weeks, but who will be in violation of the new law is still under review.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
When officers arrived they found a man that had been shot at least one time.
Police: One dead in Knoxville apartment complex shooting
Julie Collins, Dollywood’s first female engineer
Meet the woman behind Dollywood’s steam trains
Several dog owners in Knoxville said they're pets have come back injured or even dead after...
Knox County pet sitter accused of neglecting animals under her care

Latest News

Pigeon Forge, TN
Rain comes to a close to start the week
Atlanta native, Jaylin McKenzie (left), was shot and killed by Memphis police during a traffic...
TBI investigates officer-involved shooting that killed 20-year-old man
Steady rainfall around through Sunday
Rain settles in overnight, soggy Sunday ahead
Tennessee baseball
No. 2 Tennessee homers six times in doubleheader sweep of Morehead State
When officers arrived they found a man that had been shot at least one time.
Police: One dead in Knoxville apartment complex shooting