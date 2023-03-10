Gas prices jump in Tennessee ahead of Spring Break travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Prices at the pump began to climb this week, ahead of Metro Schools letting out for Spring Break.

The average gas price statewide went from $3.05 to $3.15 in one week, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

In Nashville, the average gas price jumped from $3.10 to $3.25.

“It’s not cheap to live in Nashville, you’re chasing the numbers that they’re posting as far as the pricing,” driver Jay Jordan said.

AAA said the price hikes are related to increased demand for fuel with more people expected to travel next week. Also, gas pumps are starting to deliver their summer blend fuel, which is more expensive to refine, and therefore, will cost consumers more.

The summer blend fuel, which is EPA regulated, is more environmentally friendly during warmer months.

“These gas prices, I can basically gauge it now, how much I need to put in,” driver Courtney Harris-Donaldson said. “But I used to be able to fill up off 20 dollars, and that would take me around for the whole week. Now, it’s cutting into my budget.”

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.47, per AAA. Tennessee’s statewide average is about 30 cents cheaper.

Since last Thursday, 10 states have seen the largest gas price increases: Michigan (+25 cents), Arizona (+22 cents), Kentucky (+17 cents), New Mexico (+17 cents), Ohio (+15 cents), South Carolina (+15 cents), Wisconsin (+14 cents), Delaware (+13 cents), Texas (+13 cents) and Indiana (+13 cents).

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.