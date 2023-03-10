Grocery prices continue to rise despite lower food costs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Grocery prices continue to rise despite the cost of food starting to fall.

The USDA said grocery prices are up around 11% from this time last year and prices are expected to continue increasing another 8 percent by the end of 2023.

The increase comes at the same time the cost of many grocery items has gone down since November 2021, including beef and unprocessed fruit and vegetables.

Shoppers have not seen those savings passed on to them because experts said higher costs for labor and transportation are preventing prices from going back to normal.

Patricia Darity said the rising food costs have made it tough for her to feed her grandchildren. She now spends around $200 every trip to the grocery store.

“Having to come and give it all to Kroger or Publix, it just hurts the pocketbook,” Darity said. “I have to take something from somewhere else to be able to afford groceries.”

The USDA said prices of dairy, oils, sugars and baked goods are expected to keep increasing this year. Beef, pork and veal are expected to go down along with fruits and vegetables that will stay about the same in the coming months.

USDA 2023 Food Price Outlook

Other shoppers, like Lee Evans, said they are trying to save money by not eating out as much. However, the cost of healthy food at the grocery store has led him to meal prepping to stretch his dollar and only buy food when it is on sale.

“Some of the healthier products, the almond milk and stuff like that, is very pricy,” Evans said. “We’ve definitely seen what the eggs have done to us. But, you know, we just try to stay positive.”

The USDA said higher labor and transportation costs are keeping overall prices from falling back to normal levels. Some items, like eggs and poultry, should get back down in the coming months as the bird flu outbreak ends.

