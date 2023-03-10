Inside Dolly Parton’s Suite 1986 tour bus

Dolly Parton spent years on the tour bus travelling and writing, and now its being used for a good cause.
Dolly Parton spent years on the tour bus travelling and writing, and now its being used for a good cause.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Heather Haley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Queen of East Tennessee Dolly Parton has had many homes, but the one she calls her favorite is her Suite 1986 tour bus.

The bus brought Dolly all over the country, travelling 360,000 miles while in use, from 2008 up until 2022. It’s just as “Dolly” as you’d think too, featuring rhinestones, sparkles and lots of pink.

WVLT News spoke to Jenn Webb with Dollywood to get the rundown on the bus.

“It’s very important to her, and she really loved all of her time off on it,” Webb said. “She called it of her favorite home. She did a lot of great projects on here, including ‘Backwoods Barbie’ and ‘9 to 5 The Musical,’ really anything from 2008 to last year, she probably wrote and created on this bus.”

That bus has a lot of features too, including a full-sized fridge, two bathrooms (including a bathtub) and, of course, extra space for outfits, crystals, shoes and jewelry.

Now, visitors and Dolly fans can spend some time on the bus. $10,000 gets fans two nights on the bus, a room at the DreamMore resort, a special dinner and park passes. In classic Dolly-fashion, the money is going towards a good cause.

“The Imagination Library, absolutely,” Webb said. “So we all know the imagination library is super important to Dolly. She created that in honor of her dad who couldn’t read. So when we created this experience, we wanted to make sure to gave back to that organization, so a portion of all the proceeds goes to the Imagination Library from every stay. So that’s just another way that Dolly can give back and that we can help her do that.”

The bus offers an inside look at Dolly’s life over the past few years. Guests can see exactly where Dolly did her writing, her devotional table and even her crystal-encrusted guitar.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
(Source: Pixabay)
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
One dead, 1 injured after Knox County fire, KCSO says
This comes after the Blount County Mayor opened negotiations with UT Medical Center, to explore...
Blount Memorial Hospital sends cease-and-desist letter to UT Medical Center
Young-Williams Animal Center
Young-Williams helping after 43 animals removed from Knoxville home, center says

Latest News

Tennessee Department of Children's Services
Tennessee DCS employee fired amid charges of soliciting a minor
Julie Collins, Dollywood’s first female engineer
Meet the woman behind Dollywood’s steam trains
Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
Dolly Parton performs her hit song at Dollywood
Dolly Parton sings "I Will Always Love You"