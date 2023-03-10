Inside Dolly Parton’s Suite 1986 tour bus

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Queen of East Tennessee Dolly Parton has had many homes, but the one she calls her favorite is her Suite 1986 tour bus.

The bus brought Dolly all over the country, travelling 360,000 miles while in use, from 2008 up until 2022. It’s just as “Dolly” as you’d think too, featuring rhinestones, sparkles and lots of pink.

WVLT News spoke to Jenn Webb with Dollywood to get the rundown on the bus.

“It’s very important to her, and she really loved all of her time off on it,” Webb said. “She called it of her favorite home. She did a lot of great projects on here, including ‘Backwoods Barbie’ and ‘9 to 5 The Musical,’ really anything from 2008 to last year, she probably wrote and created on this bus.”

That bus has a lot of features too, including a full-sized fridge, two bathrooms (including a bathtub) and, of course, extra space for outfits, crystals, shoes and jewelry.

Now, visitors and Dolly fans can spend some time on the bus. $10,000 gets fans two nights on the bus, a room at the DreamMore resort, a special dinner and park passes. In classic Dolly-fashion, the money is going towards a good cause.

“The Imagination Library, absolutely,” Webb said. “So we all know the imagination library is super important to Dolly. She created that in honor of her dad who couldn’t read. So when we created this experience, we wanted to make sure to gave back to that organization, so a portion of all the proceeds goes to the Imagination Library from every stay. So that’s just another way that Dolly can give back and that we can help her do that.”

The bus offers an inside look at Dolly’s life over the past few years. Guests can see exactly where Dolly did her writing, her devotional table and even her crystal-encrusted guitar.

