Kentucky Reptile Zoo welcomes rare baby cobras

The Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Powell County recently welcomed a pair of rare residents.
The Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Powell County recently welcomed a pair of rare residents.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST
The zoo says two baby Philippine cobras hatched at their facility Thursday morning.

The zoo says two baby Philippine cobras hatched at their facility Thursday morning.

The Kentucky Reptile Zoo officials tell us Philippine cobras are the third most toxic cobra in the world and are rare in USA zoo collections.

We’re told KRZ is using the venom from the cobras in opiate replacement research projects.

The Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Powell County welcomed a pair of rare residents. The zoo says two baby Philippine cobras hatched Thursday morning.

