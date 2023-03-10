Knoxville dentist sentenced for committing health care fraud, DA says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville dentist is now facing six months in prison and six months of home detention after conspiring to commit health fraud, officials at District Attorney Charme Allen’s office said Friday.

Clarence “Buzz” Nabers, 56, will also have to pay back $349,600.02 and pay a $22,128 fine for his offenses. According to the office, Nabers pled guilty to submitting more than 6,700 fraudulent claims to three health care programs, resulting in the loss.

Those claims stated that Nabers had performed or supervised various dental procedures in his office. Those procedures were required to be performed by or supervised by Nabers, but instead he was not present in the building, the office said.

Instead, those procedures were reportedly performed by dental hygienists or dental assistants.

Nabers’ legal representatives provided a statement on the sentencing:

Buzz Nabers is a well-respected dentist who is committed to his family, his patients, and his community. Dr. Nabers has settled a financial case brought by the government over something that ended many years ago. Dr. Nabers readily cooperated and took responsibility for what happened then, and he has fully made restitution. His case has concluded, and his dental practice will continue. What occurred back then doesn’t speak to how Dr. Nabers cares for his patients or runs his practice now. As a person of faith, he believes we are all deserving of grace and forgiveness. Dr. Nabers appreciates the support he has received from his loving family, colleagues, patients, and friends, who know him to be a caring person and excellent dentist. Dr. Nabers looks forward to continuing to serve his community as a small business owner, employer, and dentist. Buzz Nabers is dedicated to continuing to provide his patients with excellent care. It has been our honor to represent Dr. Nabers and help guide him and his family through this process.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.