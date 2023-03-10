‘Lack of humanity’ | Attorney for Lisa Edwards’ family plans lawsuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The attorney representing Lisa Edwards’ family is planning a lawsuit.

Devon Jacob is a nationally known civil rights attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd, Hunter Brittain and Pamela Turner. All of them died because of police brutality. Jacob said there are a lot of similarities in the Lisa Edwards case.

“It’s a lack of humanity, a complete disregard for human life,” Jacob said

Jacob said what he saw on the Knoxville Police Department body camera video was horrific, and said he was very surprised the district attorney did not press criminal charges.

“There’s official oppression that’s going on,” said Jacob. “There’s a clear abuse of authority. There’s a failure to render aid when there’s a legal duty to do so.”

Charme Allen, the Knox County District Attorney, told WVLT news she did not press criminal charges because the medical examiner ruled Edwards died of natural causes, specifically from a stroke, and that the officers did not cause Edwards’ death. Therefore, Allen said she can’t charge the KPD officers with murder.

“That’s not dispositive of the issue when you look at the type of stroke and what causes that type of stroke,” Edwards said. “High blood pressure and stress, and things of that nature will contribute to cause in this situation.”

Jacob called not pressing criminal charges ludicrous and a cop out. He said he is working with medical experts to get a better idea of what happened to Edwards.

“Based on what we already know, it definitely appears that there were opportunities to intervene medically that would have put a stop to, or even prevented, what had occurred here,” Jacob said.

Jacob said a lawsuit hasn’t been filed yet, but it will likely be a civil rights case in federal court against the KPD officers and Covenant Health, the company that owns Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.

Jacob said he’s working to get Edwards’ medical records and related documents. He expects a lawsuit to be filed once that happens, but there’s no timetable for when that might occur.

The four KPD employees involved in the situation are on administrative leave as the department continues its internal affairs investigation.

Police Chief Noel told WVLT earlier this week he’s hoping the investigation will be completed in the next month or so. He also said the department is going to use this as an opportunity to improve polices and practices, to prevent something similar from happening again.

