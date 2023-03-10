Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

Celebrate National Chicken Noodle Soup Day on March 13 with this easy and comforting recipe!
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrate National Chicken Noodle Soup Day on March 13 with this easy and comforting recipe!

Easy Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Servings: 10 people

Ingredients

  • 4 chicken thighs, skins removed (bone-in or boneless)
  • 8 cups chicken broth, we used low sodium
  • 6 cups water
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil, to saute vegetables
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 2 medium celery sticks, finely chopped
  • 2 carrots, sliced into rings
  • 6 oz rotini pasta
  • 3 Tbsp fresh or frozen dill
  • 1 tsp Mrs. Dash, or your favorite salt-free seasoning
  • 1 Tbsp sea salt, or to taste
  • 1 garlic clove, pressed

Instructions

  1. In a large soup pot, combine 6 cups water with 8 cups chicken broth and 1 Tbsp sea salt. Bring to a boil then add chicken thighs and boil partially covered for 20 min while you prep the vegetables, skimming off any foam that rises to the top.
  2. In a large skillet over medium/high heat, add 2 Tbsp olive oil and sauté onion and celery until softened then transfer to the pot.
  3. Add pasta and sliced carrots to the soup pot and continue cooking for 15 min at a low boil or until pasta is at the desired softness.
  4. While pasta is cooking, remove chicken thighs from the pot and use either forks or your hands to shred the chicken, discarding any bones and fat which should come off easily. Return shredded chicken to the pot.
  5. Season soup with 1 tsp Mrs. Dash (or your favorite seasoning) and more salt to taste if needed. Press in 1 garlic clove. Finally, add 3 Tbsp dill and remove from heat. Enjoy!

