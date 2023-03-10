Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Easy Chicken Noodle Soup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrate National Chicken Noodle Soup Day on March 13 with this easy and comforting recipe!

Easy Chicken Noodle Soup Recipe

Servings: 10 people

Ingredients

Instructions

In a large soup pot, combine 6 cups water with 8 cups chicken broth and 1 Tbsp sea salt. Bring to a boil then add chicken thighs and boil partially covered for 20 min while you prep the vegetables, skimming off any foam that rises to the top.

In a large skillet over medium/high heat, add 2 Tbsp olive oil and sauté onion and celery until softened then transfer to the pot.

Add pasta and sliced carrots to the soup pot and continue cooking for 15 min at a low boil or until pasta is at the desired softness.

While pasta is cooking, remove chicken thighs from the pot and use either forks or your hands to shred the chicken, discarding any bones and fat which should come off easily. Return shredded chicken to the pot.