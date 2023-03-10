LIVE THREAD: Vols set for quarterfinal round showdown with Mizzou

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee (23-9) enters Friday’s quarterfinal matchup coming off a 70-55 win over No. 13 seed Ole Miss in its SEC Tournament opener on Thursday.

Josiah-Jordan James led the Vols with 20 points, while Santiago Vescovi added 15. The duo combined for seven made 3-pointers. Friday marks the second meeting this season between Tennessee and Missouri.

The Tigers defeated the Vols in Knoxville on Feb. 11, 86-85, hitting a deep 3-pointer as time expired. Tennessee and Missouri have never previously faced off in the SEC Tournament.

With a win Friday, Tennessee would advance to face No. 1 seed Alabama in Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m. ET.

1ST HALF

