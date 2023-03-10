A look inside Dollywood’s Eagle Mountain Sanctuary

Rollercoasters are not the only thing flying high in the sky at Dollywood.
Rollercoasters are not the only thing flying high in the sky at Dollywood.
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rollercoasters are not the only thing flying high in the sky at Dollywood. The Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, a 30,000-square-foot aviary, is home to the country’s largest presentation of non-releasable bald eagles.

In 1990, the American Eagle Foundation partnered with Dollywood. In 1991, Dolly Parton was there to release the first bald eagle into the sanctuary.

Bald eagles have been removed from the endangered species list, a feat helped by the conservation efforts of the AEF right here in Dollywood.

“It’s pretty awesome that when you come to Dollywood, you see all these rides, but then you see all of these eagles that have been rescued and have a home at Dollywood,” said Macy Everett, the Wings of America Coordinator at Dollywood.

Because of this partnership, millions of Dollywood guests have been able to learn more about AEF and the birds of prey it works to protect.

“Without our help, these birds wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild on their own,” Everett said.

AEF puts on four shows a day for park visitors to enjoy and learn more about helping the birds of prey.

“You’ll see birds flying over your head and learn more about conservation efforts and how you can help protect and save these birds in your backyard as well,” Everett said.

AEF is currently building brand new enclosures with over 55 acres of land for even more birds of prey to live.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
(Source: Pixabay)
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
One dead, 1 injured after Knox County fire, KCSO says
This comes after the Blount County Mayor opened negotiations with UT Medical Center, to explore...
Blount Memorial Hospital sends cease-and-desist letter to UT Medical Center
Young-Williams Animal Center
Young-Williams helping after 43 animals removed from Knoxville home, center says

Latest News

Nashville, Tennessee
Tigers come up big late to beat the Big Orange 79-71
Knoxville dentist sentenced for committing health care fraud, DA says
Ricky Skaggs
Ricky Skaggs looking forward to performing at Dollywood this season
Steve Summers: The man behind Dolly Parton’s wardrobe