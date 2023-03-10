A look inside Dollywood’s Eagle Mountain Sanctuary

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rollercoasters are not the only thing flying high in the sky at Dollywood. The Eagle Mountain Sanctuary, a 30,000-square-foot aviary, is home to the country’s largest presentation of non-releasable bald eagles.

In 1990, the American Eagle Foundation partnered with Dollywood. In 1991, Dolly Parton was there to release the first bald eagle into the sanctuary.

Bald eagles have been removed from the endangered species list, a feat helped by the conservation efforts of the AEF right here in Dollywood.

“It’s pretty awesome that when you come to Dollywood, you see all these rides, but then you see all of these eagles that have been rescued and have a home at Dollywood,” said Macy Everett, the Wings of America Coordinator at Dollywood.

Because of this partnership, millions of Dollywood guests have been able to learn more about AEF and the birds of prey it works to protect.

“Without our help, these birds wouldn’t be able to survive in the wild on their own,” Everett said.

AEF puts on four shows a day for park visitors to enjoy and learn more about helping the birds of prey.

“You’ll see birds flying over your head and learn more about conservation efforts and how you can help protect and save these birds in your backyard as well,” Everett said.

AEF is currently building brand new enclosures with over 55 acres of land for even more birds of prey to live.

