Ricky Skaggs looking forward to performing at Dollywood this season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This year will mark the 50th anniversary of Dolly Parton’s legendary song “I Will Always Love You.” To celebrate, Dollywood is hosting a special celebrity concert series. On the guest roster: Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Thunder.

Just a few years after the song’s first reign on the charts, Skaggs met Dolly for the first time.

“She is an amazing artist, and she knows what she wants, but she’s also open-minded enough to listen to other people’s ideas when it comes to music,” Skaggs said.

The country giant would go on to produce Dolly’s ninth studio album: White Limozeen, marking her return to country after moving into pop in 1977.

“We had a great time doing that record,” Skaggs said. “It’s one of my favorite projects I ever got to work on.”

Since the album’s 1989 release, Skaggs has performed at Dollywood dozens of times. His favorite part of those shows? Celebrating Appalachian tradition.

“I just love the fact that, you know, bluegrass and traditional country music just goes hand-in-hand with fried catfish and fried chicken,” he said. “We love going there and playing.”

For country music’s future, Skaggs recognizes the big changes happening within the industry, but he hopes to see the genre return to its roots.

“I just pray that, you know, some young person will come up, and stand up front of a mic and just open their mouth and their voice and their songs will be so real and so country, the way we know country music, that it’ll just take radio, it’ll take the listener by storm,” Skaggs said.

For now, he’s looking forward to taking the stage at Dollywood and celebrating his friendship with Dolly.

“‘I Will Always Love You.’ That is a great song. I mean, it’s just, it’s one of those that that will, that will be sung, you know, 50 years from now, you know, 100 years from now,” he said. “And, and it’s just a beautiful, beautiful song.”

Ricky Skaggs and the Kentucky Thunder will perform on March 18.

