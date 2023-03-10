Steve Summers: The man behind Dolly Parton’s wardrobe

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you ever take a look inside Dolly Parton’s Wardrobe Studio, you’ll find lots of bling and sewing machines.

Inside there’s accessories, fabric and a wall of rhinestones and jewelry. It’s where all her clothes are custom-made. A team works hard on Dolly’s outfits, that team led by Steve Summers.

Summers has worked for Parton’s companies since 1991. Now he’s with Parton full-time. “It’s a lot of different hats,” he said, describing his role. “It’s it’s basically how she’s perceived in the marketplace. Anything that you see, branding wise, we touch here at some point.”

Summers has been the man behind the rhinestones and flashy outfits.

“None of it is accidental,” Summers said. “And Dolly has spent a great deal of time training me. So you know, anything that I know about this process is not because I just knew it. That’s not how it works.”

For Dollywood’s 2023 opening, Summers brought ten to 15 outfits for the Queen of East Tennessee.

“In Tennessee you have weather issues constantly. If you do something outside, it could be 80 degrees, it could be 35 degrees. You don’t know in the spring what you’re dealing with. So you have to be prepared for both,” he said.

When the team is on the road for TV appearances or charity events, Summers said the design starts with information.

“The thing that you have to have more than anything is information,” he said. “What is the goal? How are we getting there? Does she have to sit to shift to stand? Does she have to sing? Is she playing with children? Is it photographed? Is she on a stage? How high is the stage? How close are people to the front of the stage? How much time does she have to get in it? How much time does she have to get out of it? How does she get there? You know does she sit can the fabric wrinkle?”

Summers called his relationship with Dolly organic, saying over the decades he’s learned what Dolly wants- to be herself.

“To get the ultimate goal which is you know, for her to look great, and to be comfortable so that she can be Dolly, because ultimately that’s what people want is they just want her to show up and be herself,” he said. “And so my job is to try to clear all the obstacles so she can just give the people what they want, which is her.”

How tight are his deadlines? Summers said this week has been all about getting ready for Dollywood.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.