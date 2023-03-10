Teen arrested, three guns recovered by Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A teen was arrested on Thursday when Knoxville Police Department officers conducted a search warrant at an apartment on Dandridge Avenue.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested for multiple juvenile offenses, according to an announcement. KPD officers also recovered three firearms, including one with an automatic switch and another that was reported as stolen.

Officers also recovered a surplus military flak vest from the apartment.

KPD officials reminded the public to remove any firearms from their cars when no one is in them.

