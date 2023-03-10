Volunteers needed to ‘Adopt-a-Cabin’ in Cades Cove, Park Service says

National Parks Service officials are asking for volunteers interested in helping to preserve East Tennessee history.
NPS sweeping a cabin in Cades Cove.
NPS sweeping a cabin in Cades Cove.(National Park Service)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park is looking for interested volunteers to ‘Adopt-a-Cabin’ in the Cades Cove park.

Volunteers can be either individuals or groups and have the option of adopting one of four historic cabins in the park. Cabins available for adoption include the Elijah Oliver Homestead, the Whitehead Cabin, Dan Lawson Place and Tipton Place.

Requiring a little less attention than adopting a pet from Young-Williams Animal Center, Adopt-a-Cabin volunteers are expected to visit their adopted cabin at least once a month for a little light housekeeping and potential maintenance tasks. Volunteers will also be required to attend a training and Spring Cleaning event on Tuesday, March 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

NPS employee fixes a latch on a cabin.
NPS employee fixes a latch on a cabin.(National Park Service)

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is home to one of the eastern United States’ most extensive collections of historic log buildings including Cabins, barns, churches, schools and grist mills. These buildings, and Cades Cove are popular attractions which results in a need for regular cleaning and light maintenance.

If you are interested in adopting a Cades Cove cabin, you can send an email to the Trails and Facilities Volunteer Coordinator Adam Monroe (adam_monroe@nps.gov).

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

