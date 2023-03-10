Weekend roadwork to shutdown part of I-640

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers taking I-640 in Knoxville will see upcoming roadwork impacting traffic.

Beginning Friday night on March 10, the ramp from I-40 East to I-640 West will close sporadically for construction efforts. This weekends roadwork will be conducted in order to prepare for further roadwork between the Rutledge Pike bridge and the McIntyre Road bridge.

In addition to the ramp closure, one lane will also close on I-640 West between the I-40 interchange and the Millertown Pike exit at mile marker 8.

All roadwork is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Monday, March 13, TDOT officials said.

