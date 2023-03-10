Weekend roadwork to shutdown part of I-640

Road improvements might offer a temporary roadblock for those using part of the interstate.
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Drivers taking I-640 in Knoxville will see upcoming roadwork impacting traffic.

Beginning Friday night on March 10, the ramp from I-40 East to I-640 West will close sporadically for construction efforts. This weekends roadwork will be conducted in order to prepare for further roadwork between the Rutledge Pike bridge and the McIntyre Road bridge.

In addition to the ramp closure, one lane will also close on I-640 West between the I-40 interchange and the Millertown Pike exit at mile marker 8.

All roadwork is expected to be complete by 6 a.m. on Monday, March 13, TDOT officials said.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
(Source: Pixabay)
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
One dead, 1 injured after Knox County fire, KCSO says
Young-Williams Animal Center
Young-Williams helping after 43 animals removed from Knoxville home, center says
Christian Bartlett Gregory, 38
Maryville man charged with multiple sex crimes against children, BCSO says

Latest News

Dollywood's new triple launch coaster that runs 48 miles per hour.
What’s coming for Dollywood’s 2023 season?
Sunshine and soggy weather returns for the weekend
Sunshine and soggy weather returns for the weekend
Opening Day at Dollywood
Opening Day at Dollywood
Catch up Quick
Catch up Quick