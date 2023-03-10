Witt Community residents okayed to drink tap water despite EPA violation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Hamblen County residents are reportedly safe to drink their tap water despite a water company’s failure to comply with federal guidelines. In a recent notice to its customers, the Witt Utility District said it failed to monitor several important chemicals the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires water companies to test.

According to the EPA’s website, the district had six violations for the 2019 - 2021 year.

General Manager Benjamin Harris blamed the issue on late lab submissions and a shift in leadership at the utility company.

“One of the samples was not found because we our general manager passed away. And I became the general manager at that time,” said Harris. “The water was never at any risk of not being able to drink. It was fine. It was just, it was just a failure to get the sample to the lab. That was all.”

A customer who spoke with WVLT News said she was concerned for her family.

“I don’t want to get sick. I don’t want my husband to get sick,” Charlaine Brooks said. “We’ve raised three children here and seven grandchildren. So we don’t want anybody to get sick.”

The EPA reports the the company has resolved each violation and is now complying with federal drinking water standards.

