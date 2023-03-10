Witt Community residents okayed to drink tap water despite EPA violation

According to the EPA’s website, the issue has since been resolved and the district is now complying with federal drinking water standards.
According to the EPA’s website, the issue has since been resolved and the district is now complying with federal drinking water standards.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of Hamblen County residents are reportedly safe to drink their tap water despite a water company’s failure to comply with federal guidelines. In a recent notice to its customers, the Witt Utility District said it failed to monitor several important chemicals the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires water companies to test.

According to the EPA’s website, the district had six violations for the 2019 - 2021 year.

General Manager Benjamin Harris blamed the issue on late lab submissions and a shift in leadership at the utility company.

“One of the samples was not found because we our general manager passed away. And I became the general manager at that time,” said Harris. “The water was never at any risk of not being able to drink. It was fine. It was just, it was just a failure to get the sample to the lab. That was all.”

A customer who spoke with WVLT News said she was concerned for her family.

“I don’t want to get sick. I don’t want my husband to get sick,” Charlaine Brooks said. “We’ve raised three children here and seven grandchildren. So we don’t want anybody to get sick.”

The EPA reports the the company has resolved each violation and is now complying with federal drinking water standards.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
(Source: Pixabay)
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown
2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Knox County fire, Rural Metro says
One dead, 1 injured after Knox County fire, KCSO says
This comes after the Blount County Mayor opened negotiations with UT Medical Center, to explore...
Blount Memorial Hospital sends cease-and-desist letter to UT Medical Center
Young-Williams Animal Center
Young-Williams helping after 43 animals removed from Knoxville home, center says

Latest News

Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort rendering
What’s coming at Dollywood’s HeartSong Resort?
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
At the park, in the family show, you’ll see Dolly’s niece, Heidi Lou Parton.
Dolly’s family carrying on the family music tradition
Dolly Parton on a park tour of Dollywood.
Dolly Parton through the decades