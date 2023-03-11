Behind the scenes of Dollywood’s newest live show ‘Love, Always’

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dollywood wouldn’t be what it is today without Dolly Parton’s incredible musical talent. That’s why visitors can catch dozens of shows at the park every day.

Dollywood’s newest show, “Love, Always,” takes visitors back to their favorite hits and takes a look at songwriting.

“It’s been a blast. I’ve gotten to sing so much, which is awesome,” performer Joshua Davis said. “They said you should audition for Dollywood. We would love to see you come and audition. So I said ‘okay!’”

This season will mark Davis’ fifth year at the Back Porch Theater.

“I look at it as a neat opportunity because Dolly always talked about singing, she would always take that little reed and a soup can and put it on top of that and pretend like she was singing on stage on her back porch,” he said. “It’s a family. It’s one big family!”

Davis said during his time at the park, he’s gotten to sing a little bit of everything.

“I’ve got to run the gambit of music that I’ve got to sing,” he said. “I’ve sung everything from Queen to Disturbed, which I was like, what is Disturbed doing on the Dollywood stage? But it’s awesome that we get to do that.”

His interactions with audiences are what keeps bringing him back, though.

“We get to touch them, touch their hearts and touch their souls with music that they grew up listening to, where they remember their mother and father dancing to in the living room,” Davis said. “Or, you know, there’s so many memories that are attached to so many songs that we sing.”

“Love, Always” will run at the theater until April 8.

