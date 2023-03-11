Brother of Nashville murder victim raising funds to help students go to prom

In 2015, Jarvarius Elliot’s brother was gunned down during a drive-by shooting in Nashville.
WSMV's Danielle Jackson reports.
By Danielle Jackson
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:22 PM EST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Turning grief into giving is how Jarvarius Elliot is giving back to high school students after losing his brother who was a senior back in 2015.

Elliot knew how big prom was in his and his brother Kenny Hatcher’s life and wanted to do something different this year in his efforts in giving back to his community.

In 2015, Elliot’s brother was gunned down during a drive-by shooting in Nashville. Despite Hatcher’s life being cut short, he got the chance to go to prom and graduate.

“That’s one of his last big events he got to do besides graduating before his passing. Because he passed at 18, so I was just like, I’m going to do prom because I understand how big it is,” Elliot said.

Elliot plans to help Nashville high school students go to prom. He’s started a GoFundMe account to help pay prom expenses — like prom dresses, suits, bowties, and beyond. Elliot says he knows firsthand how coming up with the funds for prom can be daunting for single parents.

“Just knowing somebody’s out there just looking out because my mom was a single parent, so I understand the struggle,” Elliot said. “My initial goal was just $1,000 and split it between four students at $250 a piece and if I get more, the more the merrier.”

He says he just wants to genuinely help while making an impact in students’ lives.

“Just to let them know that somebody is always watching. And just trying to do for them to make sure they’re okay just to see if they’re good or not,” Elliot said. “They may not be getting it at home so just somebody being kind may steer them in going in the right direction instead of going over here and making the wrong decision that they’ll have to keep dealing with for the rest of their lives.”

Elliot plans to raise money to help with prom costs for students annually going forward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

