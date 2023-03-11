Coaster enthusiasts look forward to newest Dollywood ride

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Dolly Parton fans aren’t the only ones looking forward to Big Bear Mountain, the newest ride coming to Dollywood.

WVLT spoke to Jeff Niemiec, the secretary for American Coaster Enthusiasts, who said he’s looking forward to adding the ride to his resume.

“I have been on 593 different roller coasters,” Niemiec said. “I’m hoping this bad boy will be number 600.”

American Coaster Enthusiasts is a national organization full of members who all have one thing in common- a love for rollercoasters.

“It looks amazing,” Niemiec said. “There are so many specific touches here that are unlike any other coasters in the country, that combining all these unique features into one package is really exciting. And something that the coaster enthusiast and families all over the place are going to love.”

The ride will tell the story of Wildwood Grove’s resident Wilderness Explorer Ned Oakley and his hunt for the Grove’s most mysterious native: Big Bear.

“It’s a really immersive story,” Niemiec said. “It makes you more lost in it. makes you more excited because you are in the story with it. You aren’t just riding it. You’re experiencing it.”

Dollywood’s Vice President of Maintenance and Construction Barry Stiltner said the ride, which is about 80% complete, isn’t geared to thrill-seekers, but is an experience the family can enjoy together.

“I think this is going to be a lot of kids’ first big roller coaster,” he said. “And that’s gonna be memories that they will remember. And then they of course, once they get grown, they will be able to bring their kids and grandkids to enjoy the same attraction that they enjoyed, you know, 15 to 20 years earlier.”

Coaster-lovers like Niemiec can’t wait to escape to Big Bear Mountain.

“As a person who likes to have a little bit too much control over things in my life, being on a coaster where you have to just throw your hands up and go with the ride is a really cool feeling.”

