Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library behind children’s success stories

The Imagination Library has put millions of books in the hands of children under five for nearly 30 years.
The Imagination Library has put millions of books in the hands of children under five for nearly 30 years.
By Carissa Simpson and Christyn Allen
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Imagination Library has put millions of books in the hands of children under five for nearly 30 years.

The massive program that has inspired the love of reading in millions of kids around the world started in Sevier County with the man that Dolly Parton looks up to most.

“I created the Imagination Library as a tribute to my daddy,” Parton said. “He was the smartest man I’ve ever known, but in my heart, I knew his inability to read probably kept him from seeing all his dreams come true.”

Jenn Webb was one of the millions of children who received books from the Imagination Library program. She was two years old when the program started in Sevier County, making her one of the first kids to call Parton “The Book Lady.”

“We’re all aware of the icon that Dolly is, and growing up in East Tennessee, you’re even more aware of it, but when you’re a little kid, she’s just the book lady,” Webb said.

Now, Webb is a publicist for the Dollywood company. “It’s kind of like coming full circle,” she said.

“I credit a lot of that to the Imagination Library for instilling that in me, to be excited to get the books and to be excited to get to read,” Webb said.

Millions of kids have a similar success story because of the Imagination Library, the accomplishment Parton’s dad was the proudest of.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
This comes after the Blount County Mayor opened negotiations with UT Medical Center, to explore...
Blount Memorial Hospital sends cease-and-desist letter to UT Medical Center
Authorities say 42-year-old Mateo Salvador was mauled to death by four dogs while doing some...
Man mauled to death by 4 dogs while at work
File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
(Source: Pixabay)
Woman and dog found dead near train tracks in Morristown

Latest News

Big Bear Mountain
Coaster enthusiasts look forward to newest Dollywood ride
Dollywood sign
How Dollywood has impacted East Tennessee’s economy
Many people know the park and Dolly Parton herself are incredibly philanthropic from funding...
‘There’s Dolly’ | Woman describes Dolly Parton’s impact on her life
Behind the scenes of Dollywood’s newest live show ‘Love, Always’
Behind the scenes of Dollywood’s newest live show ‘Love, Always’