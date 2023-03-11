How Dollywood has impacted East Tennessee’s economy

Dollywood has changed the economic situation in Sevier County drastically, and it isn’t stopping any time soon.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There’s no doubt that Dollywood has changed the economic situation in Sevier County.

As the park has expanded since 1986, so has the tourism benefits associated with Sevierville and Sevier County. Dollywood itself is the state’s most visited attraction, with 3 million people visiting last year.

Tourism leaders said that Dollywood’s most recent announcement, that the park would invest half a billion dollars in the Pigeon Forge area, has more developers excited around town.

“That’s an amazing endorsement for our community,” Pigeon Forge Director of Tourism Leon Downey said. “And the other developers hear that they really are investing in this community. So it’s just great to have Dollywood here and it brings business not only to Pigeon Forge but all the surrounding communities as well.”

Opening next year, the Jake Thomas Connector will take you directly from the parkway to the Dollywood DreamMore Resort.

