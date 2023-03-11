Lady Vols extend win streak behind an Ashley Rogers no-hitter

Tennessee opened SEC play against Ole Miss.
Lady Vol softball
Lady Vol softball(wvlt)
By Paige Dauer
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:18 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday, the Lady Vols put a 12-game winning streak to the test when they opened SEC play against Ole Miss. A season ago in Oxford, Mississippi, the Rebels took the series 2-1, but this series started much differently.

It was a defensive battle from the circle through the first 2.5 innings until the bottom of the frame when Kiki Milloy came to the plate with bases loaded. The centerfielder cleared the bases with a grand slam to make it 4-0. The senior entered the contest with a .519 batting average and hit two of her 12 home runs in game one against Ole Miss.

Also on display, Ashley Rogers faced 32 batters and struck out two. A clutch double play in the final frame kept Rogers’ no-hitter in reach, and she would secure her third career no-hitter with a strikeout to close the game. The graduate earned her seventh win of the season.

After a 4-run third inning, the Lady Vols would take on one run in the fourth and fifth innings. Zaida Puni drilled her fourth home run of the season.

The series concludes Saturday with a double-header due to the potential rain on Sunday. Game two will still take place at 1:30 p.m. and game three will be later at 4:00 p.m.

