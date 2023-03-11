Maryville 5 year old battling cancer raises money to go on dream vacation

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the mere five years of his life, Penn Hazuda has already dealt with a Leukemia diagnosis and relapsing three times.

He’s now spending extended time at St. Jude’s in Memphis but found his love for Mario during his time at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

“It started with Super Mario Odyssey the video game and him playing it on the consoles at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in his room with dad,” said Penn’s mom Jessica Hazuda.

Now anyone would likely find Penn wearing a Mario t-shirt, playing a Mario video game or talking about when he can go see the new Super Mario Bros movie. As he sets his sights on a trip after his battle with cancer, it’s given this family a thing to look forward to during the tough days of treatment.

“That has been his dream, and as soon as he kills his cancer he says he wants to go to Mario World,” said Jessica Hazuda.

The family is hoping to make this trip a reality through the help of the California-based nonprofit Campaign One At A Time, which will match funds up to $5,000 that the Hazuda family raises towards Penn Hazuda’s trip.

Any money raised over that mark will go towards helping another family who might not have met their fundraising goal.

As far as Penn Hazuda’s health goes, his eight-year-old brother will give him a bone marrow transplant in the coming months as they hope to be cancer free and out of the hospital by the end of the year.

Anyone interested in donating towards Penn Hazuda’s trip can do so on the website.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.