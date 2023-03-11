Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood

Some Dollywood employees have been at the park since it was called Silver Dollar City.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Kyle Grainger
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Dollywood employees have been working at the park since before it was named after music legend Dolly Parton. One of those employees is Pamela Wilson, who’s been at the park for 42 years.

Back then, Dollywood was called Silver Dollar City.

Wilson has a personalized sign she got after working at the park for 30 years, a perk of any employee who spends three decades at the park. It indicates something personal to them and the roles they’ve had at the park over the years. Wilson said the culture of Dollywood is what has kept her there all these years.

“When I started, and still today, the desire is to make people feel welcome. Like an East Tennessean would. Want you to feel at home, if you have a need we want to accommodate, just like you would a guest at your house,” she said.

Wilson works in the maintenance department and said she has no intention of leaving soon.

Just like Wilson, Robin Bailey has spent a lot of time at Dollywood. Bailey, who has been at the park for 35 years, started baking cinnamon bread in the gristmill. Now, she works in the group sales department.

“I started here as a teenager, and I’ve just never wanted to go anywhere else,” Bailey said. “The way they care for their employees, the way they feel like family, I just don’t think you can find that anywhere else.”

Bailey is just like Wilson; no plans to leave soon.

