Police: One dead in Knoxville apartment complex shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said officers found a shooting victim outside of a Western Apartment complex Saturday afternoon.

Police say an investigation is underway after the gunshot victim was found outside of an apartment complex around 1:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Reed Street.

Scott Erland, a spokesman for the Knoxville Police Department, said that when officers arrived, they found a man that had been shot at least one time laying on the ground outside of the apartment complex. Earland said that the victim was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Medical Center.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

