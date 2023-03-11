Rain settles in overnight, soggy Sunday ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our dry stretch of weather is coming to an end as rain chances quickly return starting this evening and continuing into our Sunday. Cooler temperatures are settling in to start Monday and continue through early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will slowly increase in coverage as we head through the evening and that will eventually give way to scattered showers for the late evening. A steady rain will evolve overnight with pockets of heavier rain at times through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be a little warmer to start with lower 40s, but it will be cool enough in the higher elevations a wintry mix is possible to start.

Everyone transitions to rainfall for Sunday with rain continuing through much of the afternoon. There will be breaks of rain throughout the day, but the lack of sunshine will keep temperatures below average in the lower to middle 50s. Pack the rain gear if you have plans on heading out, but some of the rain will transition to snowfall in the mountains heading into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Slightly drier weather moves in for Monday and Tuesday, but there will be a few mountain snow showers leading to some light accumulation in the highest elevations. Sunshine will move in for all through the middle of the week as highs slowly begin to rebound into the lower 60s by Thursday.

Our next front arrives Friday and into Saturday of next weekend with rounds of rain Friday into Saturday as cold air comes crashing in behind the front. Signs of colder temperatures stick around in the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Cooler temperatures sticking around for a few days (WVLT)

