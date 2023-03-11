Sun & clouds today, rain for Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few clouds are with us as we started Saturday, the clouds will increase moving into the afternoon leading to rain for the start of Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of frost leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Saturday will be near 54 in Knoxville to 50 in Crossville.

The rain holds off until after sunset, when batches of moderate to heavy rain will move through at times.

Tonight, we’ll have more rain chances and temperatures near 42 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Off and on rain continues for much of Sunday with pockets of heavier rain possible before slowly drying out later in the day. Temperatures will be cool enough in the high elevations of the mountains a wintry mix to snow will arrive heading Monday into Tuesday.

Cooler temperatures settle in for Monday and Tuesday of next week as we see highs back below average, but it’s brief as we begin to warm up heading into late next week. Drier weather settles in for the middle of next week.

