Teens honored for saving animals from fire

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three teenagers who saved numerous farm animals from a barn fire were presented with certificates of valor for their actions.

Gavin Leach, Logan Casey, and Caleb Pierson were on their way back to school when they noticed a barn down the road from the school burning.

“It was just a bunch of innocent animals,” Casey said. “They couldn’t get out, so somebody had to help them, and we were there at the right time.”

Before firefighters arrived, the teens stopped and began opening gates -- getting animals out of the barn.

Point Pleasant Fire Chief Jeremy Bryant said without their actions, countless animals could have been killed.

It’s not something they needed to do,” Bryant said. “I’ll say that hundreds of cars went by during that time, but these guys didn’t go by. They stopped, they jumped out, and they jumped into action.”

All three boys said they didn’t do this for any award, and if they had to do it all over again, they wouldn’t hesitate.

“We all have a love for animals,” Pierson said. “We all have our farms, and if it was our farm, we would have done the same thing. We don’t want that to happen to someone else.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.