VA claims caretaker wasn’t employee after leaving elderly man on side of interstate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An elderly Nashville man was left on the side of the interstate after police say his caretaker left him there. Metro Nashville Police say the man told them his caretaker, 28-year-old Tyneace Gilbert, ran off with his car. He says she was also assigned to him by Veterans Affairs.

WSMV4 found Gilbert had a lengthy criminal history and was charged with robbery, theft, and forgery in the past.

Metro Police say the elderly man was found on the side of I-24E near Whites Creek Pike. The man was walking on the shoulder when police found him.

He told MNPD Gilbert ran off with his truck and left him there. He says they argued while driving, she told him to pull over to fix her seat, and while he was outside the truck, she drove away with it.

The victim told police Gilbert was his part-time caretaker from Veterans Affairs.

WSMV4 called and emailed the VA who said they had no record the victim had a caretaker with them nor was Gilbert an employee with them.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.