Voicemail to former state vaccine official: ‘Get the f*** out of Tennessee, you pile of garbage’

The voicemail, from an anonymous male, played in federal court for the first time Friday.
WSMV's Jeremy Finley reports.
By Jeremy Finley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Just after the story broke in July 2021 about her termination, Dr. Michelle Fiscus’s husband, Brad, received a voicemail.

“You know Brad,” a man began, “You and your fat, f****** c*** wife didn’t have to be so f******* worried about Covid if you hit the g****** gym once a week.”

The voicemail, from an anonymous male, played in federal court for the first time Friday as attorneys for Fiscus’ and the state both asked a judge to rule in their favor in a lawsuit seeking to clear the name of the former top vaccine expert.

The voicemail was played as proof of the hostility that Fiscus and her family faced after she was terminated by the state health department in 2021.

Adding to the controversy at the time was Fiscus’ claim that she was sent a muzzle in July 2021 from an anonymous sender to her state office before her termination.

While a series of reporting by WSMV4 Investigate proved that Fiscus did not send the muzzle to herself, Fiscus still faced scrutiny about her sharing of a memo about the state’s mature minor doctrine.

That policy states minors 14 and older can get medical care, including receiving a Covid shot, without parental consent.

The threatening voicemail referenced her sharing of the memo.

“Holy f***, what kind of authority do you fat f****** pigs have to try to tell people how to live their lives in a healthy fashion? Look at yourselves. You’re both morbidly obese f**** slobs,” the man said.

Fiscus was ultimately terminated after the state health department blamed her “unwillingness to consult with superiors.”

Her termination was also referenced in the voicemail to Brad Fiscus. “Eat s***, your dumb c*** wife got busted. You’re a f***** p***** because you can’t manage your dumb b**** wife with a strong pimp hand because you’re a fat soy boy f***,” the man said. “Eat s*** Brad! Get the f*** out of Tennessee you pile of garbage. F*** you.”

Fiscus told WSMV4 Investigates along the voicemail, the scrutiny in Williamson County they faced where Brad Fiscus was on the school board and additional hostility made them leave the state.

Fiscus’ lawsuit seeks to force the state to clear her name.

Her attorneys argued in court that the state stigmatized and defamed her by choosing not to simply terminate her but put the reasons in a memo that would become subject to open records requests.

Attorneys for the state health department argued that the voicemail was not “indicative of the community,” and that Fiscus’ termination did not harm her ability to get new employment, as she received multiple job offers.

Attorney for the state also said that Fiscus tried to funnel state money to her own non-profit.

Judge Waverly D Crenshaw, Jr. ultimately ruled that neither side had proven summary judgement, a term used to declare that one side of a lawsuit had such prevailing evidence and cause that they should immediately win the case.

Instead, he said that a jury will have to make that decision when the trial begins on May 16.

You can read all of WSMV4′s investigations into Fiscus’ case here.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
This comes after the Blount County Mayor opened negotiations with UT Medical Center, to explore...
Blount Memorial Hospital sends cease-and-desist letter to UT Medical Center
Julie Collins, Dollywood’s first female engineer
Meet the woman behind Dollywood’s steam trains
File photo of an alligator.
Lions, and tigers, and gators in Tennessee? Oh my!
Inside Dolly Parton’s Suite 1986 tour bus
Inside Dolly Parton’s Suite 1986 tour bus

Latest News

Kyle Grainger sits down with Dolly Parton
WVLT sits down with Dolly Parton for a one-on-one peak into her legacy and projects
Dolly Parton Live on WVLT
Dolly Parton Live on WVLT
Pigeon Forge, TN
Sun & clouds today, rain for Sunday
Big Bear Mountain
Coaster enthusiasts look forward to newest Dollywood ride
Inspired by her father’s inability to read or write, Parton founded found the Imagination...
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library behind children’s success stories