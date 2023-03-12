Colder start to the week, few mountain snow showers

Meteorologist Jacob Durham is tracking a taste of winter to start the week.
Spotty rain and snow showers for Monday
Spotty rain and snow showers for Monday(WVLT)
By Jacob Durham
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are taking a bit of a dive as we head into the new week with many areas below average for both Monday and Tuesday. A taste of winter will return as well with a few snow showers possible in the higher elevations before sunshine makes a return.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds will stick around for much of the evening as we slowly see temperatures falling into the middle and upper 30s for Monday morning. Winds are switching out of the northwest and that will allow wrap around moisture to move in with a few spotty mountain snow showers. Most of the valley remains dry, although a few sprinkles or stray flurry is possible.

Clouds will begin to break apart for the second half of the day allowing a little bit of sunshine to warm us for the afternoon, but we’ll stay below average. Highs are only in the upper 40s to near 50. You’ll need the jacket or coat though as winds remain elevated with gust approaching 25-30 mph at times. Our cooler temperatures are here to stay for the beginning part of the week as winds stay out of the north funneling in the colder temperatures.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty mountain snow showers will continue into Tuesday as well with limited accumulations thanks to the warmer temperatures we have seen over the last few days. Sunshine will make its return for the rest of us as highs stay steady in the middle 40s. Warmer weather isn’t far away as we’ll climb back above normal for Thursday and Friday.

Even though it will be cool, you’ll want to get out and enjoy the sunshine Tuesday through Thursday as our next chance of rain arrives Friday and will help to drop temperatures heading into next Saturday and Sunday.

Below average to start, slowly warming for the end of the week
Below average to start, slowly warming for the end of the week(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
When officers arrived they found a man that had been shot at least one time.
Police: One dead in Knoxville apartment complex shooting
Julie Collins, Dollywood’s first female engineer
Meet the woman behind Dollywood’s steam trains
Several dog owners in Knoxville said they're pets have come back injured or even dead after...
Knox County pet sitter accused of neglecting animals under her care

Latest News

Pigeon Forge, TN
Rain comes to a close to start the week
Rounds of rain move in for Sunday
Our dry stretch of weather is coming to an end as rain chances quickly return starting this evening
Steady rainfall around through Sunday
Rain settles in overnight, soggy Sunday ahead
Scattered showers and downpours Sunday
Rain settles in overnight, soggy Sunday ahead