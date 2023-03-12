How to prepare for allergy season early

Tennessee has allergens popping up early.
Waves of the yellow-green dust are flooding the air and coating everything from car windshields to sidewalks.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Huey Beres
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee has seen allergy season start up earlier than usual. Knoxville allergists said it is best to get a head start on preparations by watching out for a variety of symptoms.

“People notice symptoms of eye itching and watering. Sometimes they have sneezing, nasal stuffiness, and congestion,” said Sangeetha Kodoth, a Physician Allergist in Knoxville. “Some people complain of drainage in the back of their throats and their sore throats. They can all be an issue.”

Kodoth said people should learn more about their allergy triggers, the allergens that cause their body to react this time of year, which can help them understand what to watch out for.

“Along with the beautiful green scenery, we have a lot of trees so tree pollen is big, and right around now we start to see mold because rain and humidity. A little bit later this season the grass starts to grow, and then the grass pollen comes in,” Kodoth said.

They say starting allergy medicine early can get a handle on the symptoms. Anyone planning to go to any outdoor activity should also make sure to check the pollen index that day.

