No. 2 Tennessee homers six times in doubleheader sweep of Morehead State

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the eighth straight time, Tennessee swept a regular-season non-conference series after winning both games of Saturday’s doubleheader against Morehead State at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The No. 2 Volunteers (14-3) hit six combined home runs on the day, giving them 13 for total for the series against the Eagles (9-7), who had allowed just six over their first 13 games entering the series.

Recaps from each of Saturdays’ game can be found below.

GAME 1: Vols 6, Eagles 0

Led by a stellar outing on the mound by Chase Burns, the Vols secured another series win with a 6-0 shutout over Morehead State in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader.

The sophomore right hander gave up just three hits in 6.2 scoreless innings while striking out a career-best 13 batters to improve to 2-0 on the year.

For the fifth time in six games, the Big Orange blasted multiple home runs, finishing with three solo shots off the bats of Blake Burke, Griffin Merritt and Dylan Dreiling. UT scored a single run in six of the eight innings it batted in after scoring in seven of the eight innings it came to the plate during Friday’s series opener.

Burke had the best all-around game at the dish, breaking out of a mini slump with a 3-for-4 performance and two RBIs. Merritt (2-for-4) and Kavares Tears (2-for-3) also finished with multiple hits as the Vols totaled 10 base knocks for the game.

Andrew Lindsey did not allow a runner to reach base in 1.2 innings of relief before making way for Camden Sewell with one out in the ninth inning. Sewell, who was making his season debut, entered to a loud ovation from the home fans and preceded to strike out both batters he faced to end the game and lock up Tennessee’s fourth shutout of the year.

GAME 2: Vols 6, Eagles 3

Three two-run homers accounted for all of Tennessee’s offense in game two of Saturday’s twin billing, including a pair from graduate transfer outfielder Griffin Merritt, as the Big Orange completed the series sweep over Morehead State.

Merritt finished with three total homers during Saturday’s doubleheader to increase his season tally to six, which ranks second on the team behind Blake Burke.

Maui Ahuna drove in the other two runs for UT with a two-run shot of his own that just cleared the wall in right field in the fifth inning, which proved to be the difference in the game.

Christian Moore, Burke, Jared Dickey, Dylan Dreiling, Hunter Ensley and Charlie Taylor also all recorded base hits for the Vols in the win.

Sophomore right hander Drew Beam got the start and the win to improve to 3-0 on the year after producing another quality start. The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native gave up three runs on six hits over 5.2 innings and finished with nine strikeouts, one off his career high.

Kirby Connell tossed 0.2 scoreless innings in relief of Beam before handing the ball off to Seth Halvorsen, who slammed the door for his second save of the year with three strikeouts in 2.2 perfect innings.

UP NEXT: The Vols welcome in-state foe Lipscomb for a midweek contest on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. before hitting the road to open SEC play at Missouri next weekend.

