Rain comes to a close to start the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to scattered rain showers and patches of fog this morning, and more heavy rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Areas of rain stay with us for much of the day but do manage to clear out as we move into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 50s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also decreasing our clouds as well.

Highs on Sunday will be near 54 in Knoxville to 5 in Crossville.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area, and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the day.

Tonight, we’ll have decreasing clouds and temperatures near 38 to start Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Slightly drier weather moves in for Monday and Tuesday, but there will be a few mountain snow showers leading to some light accumulation in the highest elevations. Sunshine will move in for all through the middle of the week as highs slowly begin to rebound into the lower 60s by Thursday.

Our next front arrives Friday and into Saturday of next weekend with rounds of rain Friday into Saturday as cold air comes crashing in behind the front. Signs of colder temperatures stick around in the First Alert 8-Day Planner.

