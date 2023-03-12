Tennessee basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
The Vols will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball knew it would be dancing in the postseason, but learned its route to the Final Four during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show.
The Vols (23-10, 11-7) earned the No. 4 seed in the East Region and will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
Tennessee is 5-7 over its last 12 games and lost 79-71 to Missouri on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament.
This will mark UT’s 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in which it owns a 23-25 overall record. Tennessee is 14-7 in First Round games.
UT was last a No. 4 seed in 2000 and is 4-3 in NCAA Tournament games at that seed line.
