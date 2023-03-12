Tennessee basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Vols will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.
The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022, for holding first and second round NCAA college men's basketball tournament games. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee basketball knew it would be dancing in the postseason, but learned its route to the Final Four during Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show.

The Vols (23-10, 11-7) earned the No. 4 seed in the East Region and will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round on Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

Tennessee is 5-7 over its last 12 games and lost 79-71 to Missouri on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the SEC Tournament.

This will mark UT’s 25th NCAA Tournament appearance in which it owns a 23-25 overall record. Tennessee is 14-7 in First Round games.

UT was last a No. 4 seed in 2000 and is 4-3 in NCAA Tournament games at that seed line.

