11 counties receive Major Disaster Declaration after December storms

Davidson, Coffee, Maury, Perry & Putnam counties in Middle Tennessee receive the declaration.
Eleven Tennessee counties receive federal recovery assistance.(MGN)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Eleven Tennessee counties, including Davidson County, will receive federal recovery assistance under a Major Disaster Declaration in place after severe winter weather that impacted the state on Dec. 22-27, 2022, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency announced Monday.

“I appreciate our local, state and federal partners for responding quickly throughout the holidays to gather damage assessment and address needs,” Gov. Bill Lee said in a news release. “This assistance will provide much-needed relief to these impacted communities.”

The 11 counties included in the Major Disaster Declaration are Cocke, Coffee, Davidson, Greene, Henderson, Knox, Maury, Perry, Putnam, Shelby and Washington counties.

The Major Disaster Declaration allows the eligible county jurisdictions to seek reimbursement, through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, for emergency response measures, and the repair and replacement of disaster-damaged facilities and infrastructure.

“This federal assistance is instrumental for easing the financial burden brought by this disaster,” TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan said in a news release. “The Public Assistance program will bring much-needed relief to these impacted jurisdictions.”

The winter storm was a cross-country storm that brought sub-zero temperatures to Tennessee, resulting in over 306,000 customers without power during its peak. As temperatures warmed, burst pipes and loss of water pressure resulted in many boil water advisories across the state.

