Assistant police chief indicted in assault, TBI says

Hixson assaulted his stepdaughter during an argument, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said.
Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson
Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennesse Bureau of Investigation officials announced on Monday that the Greeneville assistant police chief was indicted regarding an assault.

On Dec. 11, 2022, TBI agents began an investigation into Stephen Hixson, the assistant chief for Greeneville Police Department, for allegations of assault.

The investigation revealed that Hixson had assaulted his stepdaughter during an argument at a home in the 100 block of Sunnyside Ridge Drive in Greeneville on Dec. 10.

The Greene County Grand Jury returned an indictment that charged Hixson with simple assault. TBI officials said that he turned himself in and is being held in the Greene County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

Hixson’s attorney released a statement following the TBI’s announcement.

“Mr. Hixson has dedicated his career to protecting and serving his community. Mr. Hixson has fully cooperated with authorities and will continue to do so. We look forward to resolving this case quickly, and anticipate Mr. Hixson’s name being cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.”

Collins Shipley PLLC

