Blount County job fair coming to Maryville mall

Employers looking for Blount County residents to fill job openings.
Job Fair
Job Fair
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With economic uncertainty in a post-pandemic economy, some jobs may be coming to those seeking employment in Blount County.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21, Blount County residents in search of a job can check out the Blount County Job Fair held at Foothills Mall in Maryville. In addition to full and part-time positions, this job fair is designed for internships and service opportunities as well.

Blount County Job Fair
Blount County Job Fair

The event is open to the public and there is no cover charge to attend. Those considering attending should use the entrance between Cancun Restaurant and TJ Maxx to easily find the fair.

“This is great opportunity for potential employees to meet one-on-one with area companies or for anyone wanting to further their career,” said Jeff Muir, Blount Partnership communications director. “We have a variety of employers offering full-time or part-time employment.”

More than 50 employers, including Smith & Wesson and Amazon, are expected to be at the fair. Companies attending will offer employment in career fields such as healthcare, internet technology, hospitality, public services, construction, aviation, education, banking and more.

For additional information on the Job Fair, contact the Blount Partnership at 865-983-2241 or check out the Blount County Chamber’s website here.

