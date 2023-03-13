Cold start Tuesday, sunshine returns for the afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Freeze warnings are out for a good portion of East Tennessee as we gear up for a hard freeze heading into Tuesday morning. Below average temperatures continue as we head through the middle of the week, but sunshine will make a return allowing it to feel a little warmer.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated snow showers continue for the mountains through late evening, but slightly drier weather settles in overnight with areas of clearing allowing temperatures to fall rather quickly. If you have plants outside, you’ll want to take precautions to keep them warm overnight with many areas starting Tuesday morning in the middle to upper 20s.

A few snow showers are possible in the higher elevations Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies elsewhere before clearing settles in for the second half of the day. Winds will be on the lighter side Tuesday afternoon, and with sunshine we warm into the middle 40s. You’ll want to keep the jacket though with colder temperatures remaining in place. Tuesday night will be even colder with lows dropping into the lower and middle 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Slightly warmer weather begins to settle in as we head towards late week with highs slowly climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. If you are looking to get outside the best time to do so will be Wednesday and Thursday as the next cold front arrives for Friday.

Rain chances return to the forecast starting Friday morning and will continue into the overnight before drying out Saturday morning. Cold air will rush in behind the front and that may change some of the rain to snow for the mountains with little to no impacts. Colder temperatures stick around for much of next weekend before warming up for the following week.

Temperatures gradually warm over the next few days (WVLT)

