Elderly woman thrown into traffic during alleged Nashville road rage incident

The woman was hospitalized with severe head trauma.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly woman was hospitalized with severe head trauma Sunday after police say a man threw her into traffic during an alleged road rage incident in Nashville, according to court documents.

Billy Johnson, 48, also known as Billy Jackson, was charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Police said they responded to the incident on Old Hickory Boulevard at about 4:45 p.m. One of the victims told police Johnson was driving aggressively and nearly rear-ended him, before getting out of his vehicle.

The two men began to argue, and the 80-year-old woman got out of the car to break up the fight, police said. That’s when Johnson allegedly picked up the woman and threw her into the opposite lane of traffic, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with an internal head bleed and severe head trauma. She’s now in the intensive care unit, according to police. With the help of the Mount Juliet Police Department, Metro Police officers were able to track down Johnson and arrest him outside of his home.

Johnson has since been released on bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

