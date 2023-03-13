Lady Vol fans react to Knoxville serving as NCAA Host city

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sunday night, the NCAA announced Knoxville and the University of Tennessee would host two rounds of the Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament.

The honor marked the second year in a row for the city.

Previous Coverage: Lady Vols learn NCAA Tournament path

The University of Tennessee will play St. Louis Saturday, March 18 with tip-off set for 1:00 p.m. on ABC.

Lady Vol fans were buzzing after the news was announced.

”We’re excited about it, a number four seed, I mean, after the week we had at the SEC Tournament and making it to the finals, it was very well deserved,” said Terri Holder, president of the Lady Vols Boost(Her) Club.

Holder is also the founder of Orange Mountain Designs and is hopeful a good weekend showing from Lady Vol Nation will prove this city is a women’s athletics destination.

”Whenever it comes to the Lady Vol game, we’re full, and that’s just a tribute to the Lady Vol fans who will come and support,” said Holder.

Whether buying gear at Orange Mountain or cheering on the Vols, the folks in the orange, white, and Summitt Blue are excited to host the NCAA Tournament.

”This is two more games that can get us to the sweet 16 and solidify us as being one of the best basketball programs in America. That’s why everyone wants to come to the University of Tennessee is because of our fan base and our legacy here, and now the Boost(Her) Club, I mean were all just trying to grow together and I think people see that,” said Holder.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.