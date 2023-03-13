Lady Vol star commits to another year on Rocky Top

Rickea Jackson is coming back for another year at the University of Tennessee.
Maddie Scherr (22) Rickea Jackson (2) Game 10 Kentucky vs Tennessee 2023 Women’s SEC...
Maddie Scherr (22) Rickea Jackson (2) Game 10 Kentucky vs Tennessee 2023 Women’s SEC Basketball Tournament in Greenville, SC. on Wednesday March 3rd, Todd Van Emst / SEC Photographer (Todd Van Emst | Todd Van Emst/ SEC )
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lady Vol star Rickea Jackson is returning to Rocky Top for another season.

The 6-foot-2 forward made her All-SEC First Team debut last month after earning a second-team spot in the 2019-20 season at Mississippi State.

Previous Coverage: Coaches select Horston, Jackson for All-SEC First Team

Jackson announced her return on social media, saying:

“I have been so happy during my time on Rocky Top. I am so grateful for my teammates and coaches and the endless bonds that I’ve created while being here. I appreciate all the support from our amazing fans for making this transition to the University of Tennessee so worth it. But we are not done yet.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Ronald Rogers, 26, and Carissa Rogers, 28
KPD looking for two people for questioning in North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville police say that a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a convicted felon out of...
Traffic stop leads to police finding over 80 grams of suspected fentanyl
Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
Julie Collins, Dollywood’s first female engineer
Meet the woman behind Dollywood’s steam trains

Latest News

The basketball court at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh is prepared on Thursday, March 17, 2022,...
Tennessee basketball earns No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper directs her players in the second half of a women's college...
Lady Vols learn NCAA Tournament path
KNOXVILLE, TN - March 11, 2023 - Outfielder Kiki Milloy #9 of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers...
No. 4 Lady Vols win twice on Saturday, sweep Ole Miss
Tennessee baseball
No. 2 Tennessee homers six times in doubleheader sweep of Morehead State