Lady Vol star commits to another year on Rocky Top

Lady Vol star Rickea Jackson is returning to Rocky Top for another season.

The 6-foot-2 forward made her All-SEC First Team debut last month after earning a second-team spot in the 2019-20 season at Mississippi State.

Jackson announced her return on social media, saying:

“I have been so happy during my time on Rocky Top. I am so grateful for my teammates and coaches and the endless bonds that I’ve created while being here. I appreciate all the support from our amazing fans for making this transition to the University of Tennessee so worth it. But we are not done yet.”

