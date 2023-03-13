Lady Vols learn NCAA Tournament path

The Lady Vols came in at a 4-seed in one of the two Seattle Regions and will open tournament play against 13-seed Saint Louis.
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper directs her players in the second half of a women's college...
Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper directs her players in the second half of a women's college basketball game against Belmont in the second round of the NCAA tournament Monday, March 21, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee women’s basketball team will play their first - and possibly second round game of the NCAA Tournament - in Knoxville.

The Lady Vols came in at a 4-seed in one of the two Seattle Regions and will open tournament play against 13-seed Saint Louis (17-17) on Saturday, March 18th.

If Tennessee beats Saint Louis, it would take on the winner of No. 5 Iowa State (22-9) or No. 12 Toledo (28-4) in the second round on Monday.

Virginia Tech - a team Tennessee lost to 59-56 on December 4th - is the top seed in Tennessee’s region.

