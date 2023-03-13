Pi Day deals for pie lovers

Created to honor every middle school students worst enemy, Pi Day celebrates math with a clever play-on-numbers.
Pi Day specials
Pi Day specials(KMOV)
By JT Thomas
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pi Day is a national day celebrated each March 14 as a kind of “play on numbers” for the mathematical term’s first three digits, 3.14. But why and how did this day get started?

Pi Day became an officially recognized national day in 2009 when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill formally recognizing the mathematically themed national day. According to the text of the bill, the goal of the day is to “encourage schools and educators to observe the day with appropriate activities that teach students about Pi and engage them about the study of mathematics.”

The idea behind Pi Day originally began gaining traction in 1988 after a physicist working at an interactive museum in San Francisco was looking for ways to keep young visitors engaged. The original celebration featured a circular parade and lots of free pie samples.

Pi Day also happens to align with the birthday of one of the most famous mathematicians and physicists to ever live: Albert Einstein.

As one of the most popular national days we celebrate in this country, tons of local businesses are offering specials to celebrate as well. Pie shops like Buttermilk Sky are offering Pi Day themed deals, with Buttermilk Sky specifically offering three pies for $14.

Pizza restaurants are also hopping in on the celebration with places like Blaze Pizza offering any 11 in. pizza for $3.14.

If you’re feeling a little festive for Einstein’s birthday, you can check out local restaurants and bakeries and see what your favorite pastry producer is doing to celebrate.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Meet the Dollywood employees who remember before it was Dollywood
Ronald Rogers, 26, and Carissa Rogers, 28
KPD looking for two people for questioning in North Knoxville shooting
Knoxville police say that a traffic stop has led to the arrest of a convicted felon out of...
Traffic stop leads to police finding over 80 grams of suspected fentanyl
Dolly Parton speaks at Dollywood
Dolly Parton’s in-person presentation features major Dollywood announcements
Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk

Latest News

Greeneville Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Hixson
Assistant police chief indicted in assault, TBI says
Temperatures remain below average despite sunshine Tuesday
Cold start Tuesday, sunshine returns for the afternoon
Titanic Museum begins 2023 season ‘The Year of the Titanic Children’
Titanic Museum begins 2023 season ‘The Year of the Titanic Children’
JUSTIN GLEN HOPKINS
Knoxville man charged after breaking into UT frat house, telling students ‘it will be a bloodbath,’ report says