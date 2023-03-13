Pi Day deals for pie lovers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pi Day is a national day celebrated each March 14 as a kind of “play on numbers” for the mathematical term’s first three digits, 3.14. But why and how did this day get started?

Pi Day became an officially recognized national day in 2009 when the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill formally recognizing the mathematically themed national day. According to the text of the bill, the goal of the day is to “encourage schools and educators to observe the day with appropriate activities that teach students about Pi and engage them about the study of mathematics.”

The idea behind Pi Day originally began gaining traction in 1988 after a physicist working at an interactive museum in San Francisco was looking for ways to keep young visitors engaged. The original celebration featured a circular parade and lots of free pie samples.

Pi Day also happens to align with the birthday of one of the most famous mathematicians and physicists to ever live: Albert Einstein.

As one of the most popular national days we celebrate in this country, tons of local businesses are offering specials to celebrate as well. Pie shops like Buttermilk Sky are offering Pi Day themed deals, with Buttermilk Sky specifically offering three pies for $14.

Pizza restaurants are also hopping in on the celebration with places like Blaze Pizza offering any 11 in. pizza for $3.14.

If you’re feeling a little festive for Einstein’s birthday, you can check out local restaurants and bakeries and see what your favorite pastry producer is doing to celebrate.

